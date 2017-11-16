Florence County Council approves matching funds for Regional Airport

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Major changes could come to the Florence Regional Airport.

Thursday, Florence County Council approved a $25,000 in matching funds, from the general fund, to help the airport reach its goal.

The Florence Regional Airport committee wants to get a $750,000 Small Community Air Service Development Program grant to improve the airport by adding destinations and updating airplanes.

To get the grant the committee is asking for matching funds from three other agencies; the City of Florence, Francis Marion University, and the Florence School District One. The committee also plans to receive support from private companies.

“The goal [is to] make it easier to access which if we have that, in turn, it will help the hotels and motels. It will help the rental car business. People will have to buy gas to put in those rental cars. It could be a ripple effect,” said Kent Caudle, the Florence County Council Chairman.