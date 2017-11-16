Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone receiving medical treatment in NC

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone is receiving medical treatment in North Carolina, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The office reports that several calls have been received in support and concern for Sheriff Boone.

“Sheriff Boone has had some recent health issues and is receiving medical treatment in North Carolina,” the statement reads. “Presently, he is in physical therapy and making consistent progress.”

The office also reports that Sheriff Boone has had regular communication with Chief Deputy Glen Kirby and is “fully aware of the operation of the department.”

In the statement, the office speaks on Sheriff Boone’s behalf, saying he is “humbled and deeply appreciative for all the love and support shown by his friends, family, and loyal supporters.” The office asks for continued prayers for Sheriff Boone’s recovery and return.

The office says it will keep the community aware of Sheriff Boone’s condition.

“Please rest assured that the safety and security of all those in Florence County remains the highest priority of the sheriff’s department,” the statement concludes.

The sheriff’s office did not say what health challenges Sheriff Boone faces, nor did the office give an estimated time of when Sheriff Boone may be able to return to the office.