‘Infotainment system’ in your car could create dangerous distractions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s more evidence the technology in your car may be creating high risk when you drive.

Consumer Reports says your new car’s vehicle “infotainment” system may be creating dangerous distractions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says distracted driving killed more than 3,400 people last year, and the problem of distracted driving is a concern among some motorists CBS North Carolina surveyed.

Beth Kozar says she’s “very worried” about distracted drivers, “because you can’t control what others do.”

Once, people worried about drivers being distracted by their phones but evolving vehicle touch screens have made the risk worse.

Last month, a AAA study showed drivers were visually distracted for more than 40 seconds when programming the navigation system or sending a text message in a vehicle.

And AAA says just a 2 second distraction doubles yours risk for a crash.

Consumer Reports says infotainment systems in vehicles can become too complicated to deal with quickly.

“The issue is that once you get involved in all of those features there, you’re gonna get distracted and you’re get completely consumed by it,” said Jake Fisher, director of auto testing for Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports says dashboard touchscreens in Acura, Cadillac, Lexis Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Volvo are the most distracting systems in cars today, while systems in Ford, GM and Fiat-Chrysler vehicles are rated as being the least distracting.

The hi-tech dashboard revolution has left some drivers wary of vehicle touchscreens.

“It’s too much,” said driver David McKewon. “It’s too easy with electronics in cars. Even though they are on a screen, you’re still using them which means you take your eyes off the road.”

Meanwhile, laws against distracted driving are become more stringent.

For example, in Washington state, distracted driving is now called driving under the influence of electronics which fines you heavily you for using a cell phone or any electronic device while driving.