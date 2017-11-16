Local funeral homes join fight against drugs in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – When you think of a funeral home, you probably don’t think of police and getting rid of drugs, but thanks to drug drop boxes, that’s exactly what some local crematories are being used for.

Captain Joey Crosby says the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s drop box has been extremely successful.

In the last three months, one drop box has collected over 120 pounds of pills, and to keep officers from constantly driving to Columbia, they’re using funeral homes to get rid of them.

“We developed a partnership with a local funeral home that allows us to take the drugs and burn them at the funeral home,” said Crosby.

It’s a process that Crosby says saves the department time and money.

“This saves us time and resources from having to drive to SLED and spend six hours at SLED to dispose of the drugs. That’s why that partnership has been so vital to us to dispose of the drugs properly so they don’t get in someone else’s hands,” said Crosby.

It’s an option several departments are turning to now that the boxes are all over the state and bringing in hundreds of pounds of drugs per month.

“The officer stays during the entire process to make sure they’re disposed of so that way we don’t have someone getting the drugs that’s not supposed to,” said Crosby.

News13 reached out to the Horry County Police Department to see how their drug drop boxes have worked.

Lt. Tom Delpercio says since January 1st, the department has brought in about 550 pounds of pills. Delpercio says they incenerate the drugs in house.

Crosby says the drop boxes have been successful county-wide, and law enforcement hopes to see the impacts in the coming years.

“When we look at the opioid crisis that we’re in right now, it started with those who are taking pills and it leads to heroin addictions. So, by taking the time to take those extra pills that you have, coming to the drug drop and getting rid of those in the proper manner, you could potentially be saving someone from becoming addicted to heroin,” said Crosby.

If you’d like to drop of old prescription medications, you can do so at any of these locations:

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

430 North Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440

(843) 546-5102

Conway City Police Department

1600 Ninth Ave Conway SC, 29526

(843) 248-1790

Horry County Police Department Central Precinct

2560 north Main Street Conway SC, 29526

(843) 915-5350

Horry County Police Department North Precinct

109 North Hwy 57 Little River SC, 29566

(843) 915-5685

Horry County Police Department South Precinct

9630 Scipio Lane Myrtle Beach SC 29588

(843) 915-7953

Horry County Police Department West Precinct

5527 Hwy 9 Green Sea SC 29545

(843) 915-5351

Myrtle Beach City Police Department

1101 North Oak Street Myrtle Beach SC 29577

(843) 918-1300

North Myrtle Beach City Police Department

1015 Second Ave South North Myrtle Beach SC 29582

(843) 280-5511