Man dies after falling from tree in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A Surfside Beach man died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a tree at a home in Socastee, according to the coroner’s office.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says around 3:15 Wednesday, Dew William Small, 39, was attempting to remove a tree from the yard of a home in Socastee. Small fell from the tree and died at the scene from injuries sustained during the fall, confirms Willard.

Willard did not reveal if Small owned the Socastee home or if he was hired to do the tree removal job.