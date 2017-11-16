Man engages kids about missing dog to ask sexual questions, Florence police say

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Camden man was arrested in Florence for attempted kidnapping after he reportedly asked several kids about a missing dog and then turned the conversation sexual, police say.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says investigators arrested Robert Brian Sharp, 30, on two counts of attempted kidnapping after officers received reports of a suspicious person asking kids in different neighborhoods about a missing dog.

Police say on Nov. 7 Sharp started a conversation with a child about a missing dog on Cheraw Drive. During the conversation, Sharp reportedly asked the child a question “of a sexual nature,” says Lt. Brandt, and the girl ran away. Sharp is accused of doing the same thing to two other kids on Whitestone Drive on Monday.

Sharp was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Florence County Detention Center.