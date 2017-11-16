Meals on Wheels of Horry County on ‘Angels’ list

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Each year, the South Carolina Secretary of State announces the Scrooges and Angels list for charitable organizations. This year, Meals on Wheels of Horry County was recognized for being one of the top 10 charitable organizations in the state.

To be eligible for this recognition, a charity had to devote 80 percent or more of its money to charitable programs. Meals on Wheels of Horry County devoted 97.7 percent. The organization helps serve meals to elderly people in the community who are living alone and often too sick to prepare their own meals.

“The people that we serve are often called the forgotten ones,” said President and Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Horry County, Kathy Edens.

She said because there aren’t many people raising money to help the elderly, it’s important to have volunteers in Horry County willing to do so.

“Many of them have relatives that live elsewhere and they’re down here by themselves,” said Edens. She said with all their volunteers, they are able to deliver 80 to 90 meals to elderly people in Horry County a day.

“As much as these people need the food that we bring, they need that human contact,” said Edens. “People who really have a passion for the elderly and helping are the folks we need.”

If you want to donate to Meals on Wheels or help volunteer, you can contact Kathy Edens at 843.970.2330.