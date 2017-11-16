Pee Dee Academy Football SCISA State Preview

Mullins, SC (WBTW) – The Pee Dee Academy Eagles are soaring high right now, winners of their last 3 games and clicking on all cylinders on the offensive side of the ball. PDA will play in the SCISA 1A state title game on Saturday from Columbia against Dillon Christian at noon. Head Coach Jonathan King thinks his guys are hitting their stride and have learned from their mistakes a 58-28 loss to the Warriors earlier this season.

Game Info:

Saturday, November 18th

SCISA 1A State Championship

Pee Dee Academy vs. Dillon Christian

Noon

Benedict College’s Charlie C. Johnson Stadium (Columbia)