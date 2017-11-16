‘Public outcry’ to fix these issues in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – We’re getting a closer look at what could be the future of Carolina Forest after a meeting on Wednesday night.

“The Future of the Forest Committee” was tasked with surveying people who live in Carolina Forest and presented their findings to a group of about 50 people.

“There is a public outcry to do something,” said Fred Crosby, who led the discussion and the survey of over 800 residents.

According to Crosby, the top five issues, in order, were:

Roads & Traffic Safety Planning Beach Access Other Infrastructures (i.e. bike paths, sidewalks, street lights)

Crosby said, “Roads and traffic was by far the most important issue on the minds of respondents with 85.93% picking it in their top three issues.”

People in the crowd said the area’s rapid growth negatively affects their quality of life but Crosby said the county seems to be moving as fast as it can.

“What the county is doing incrementally is probably about as good as anybody can do,” he added.

Crosby said he knew roads needed to be widened and needed better access points, but said a quick solution probably wouldn’t be affordable.

“That’s the part nobody wants to hear,” he said, admitting residents may have too high of expectations.

The second most popular issue was public safety. Only about 17% of respondents to the survey said they felt secure in their home.

“That is an important number for all the leadership to consider,” said Crosby. “This is the next volatile, emotional issue… because there is such a feeling of insecurity in the community.”

After the findings were presented, several residents asked Councilman Bill Howard, who was in the crowd, if anything can be done to get more police presence or a police precinct in the area. Howard said it was not in the budget but it’s been a topic of discussion for a few years.

News13 asked people in the crowd if they feel roads/traffic and public safety truly are the biggest issues.

“Definitely,” said Larry Prince who lives in Carolina Forest. “I think our road system needs better access. There’s a lot of congestion. I think public safety is a huge issue. I’ve experienced that myself so I definitely want to see those issues addressed.”

The committee was also tasked with finding ways to get the issues solved. The possible solutions were to take political action or to incorporate Carolina Forest as its own city.

“I think political action is very important,” added Prince.

Crosby said political action is a cost-effective option but the committee recommended a new and comprehensive approach be taken to achieve the best results.

He also explained incorporation as a viable alternative that he feels could be accomplished with no increase in out-of-pocket taxes to the citizens.

The full report will be put online and a link will be added to this article once its received.