Robeson County man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s father

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after shooting between Lumberton and Shannon on Wednesday night.

Raylynn Lakota Bell, 22, of Shannon Road is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and injury to personal property. Detectives believe Bell shot Roger Ray Hunt.

According to Major Anthony Thompson, deputies were called to an address on Shannon Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Thompson did not give the specific address. The call was originally for a domestic dispute between a man and woman, but while deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to a shooting call.

Deputies found Roger Ray Hunt had been shot in the neck area. His injury did not appear to be life-threatening, Thompson said, but EMS did take Hunt to a local hospital.

Thompson said detectives believe Hunt had gone to the Shannon Road address to help his daughter leave after her boyfriend, Raylynn Bell, had assaulted her. Detectives believe Bell shot Hunt while the two were in an altercation.

Bell was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.