StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Sunshine will be back today, plus it will be a little warmer. High pressure will stay in control of our weather through Friday, bring clear skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A more significant warm up will move in for Saturday, with high temperatures in the low 70s. This warm weather will be short lived, as a strong cold front will move through Saturday night. A few showers are possible Saturday night, but rainfall amounts will be light. Much cooler weather will return on Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It will get even colder Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Sunny on Monday, but temperatures will only warm to near 60. A warm up will start Tuesday. Moisture will also return, and a chance for showers will be back by early Wednesday morning.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly, Lows 38-40 inland, 43-44 Beaches

Friday, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.