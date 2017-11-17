18-year-old arrested for Lumberton dollar store robberies

By Published:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police arrested and charged a woman suspected of robbing three dollar stores in less than 48 hours. In a press release Friday, the police department said Tyra Watson,18, was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was also charged with one count of felony larceny (larceny of a motor vehicle) for an unrelated incident.

Lumberton Police say Tyra Watson is accused of robbing two Family Dollar stores and a Dollar General (Courtesy: Lumberton Police Department)

Investigators believe Watson robbed the Family Dollar at 1719 Roberts Ave. on November 2, at 6:52 p.m.. They say she then robbed the Dollar General at 925 Caton Rd. on November 4 at 11:46 a.m. and then the Family Dollar at 1305 E. 5th St. on the same day at 12:04 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s