18-year-old arrested for Lumberton dollar store robberies

Related Coverage Woman wanted for 3 Lumberton robberies in as many days

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police arrested and charged a woman suspected of robbing three dollar stores in less than 48 hours. In a press release Friday, the police department said Tyra Watson,18, was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was also charged with one count of felony larceny (larceny of a motor vehicle) for an unrelated incident.

Investigators believe Watson robbed the Family Dollar at 1719 Roberts Ave. on November 2, at 6:52 p.m.. They say she then robbed the Dollar General at 925 Caton Rd. on November 4 at 11:46 a.m. and then the Family Dollar at 1305 E. 5th St. on the same day at 12:04 p.m.