3 Galivants Ferry men plead guilty to cocaine charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Three Galivants Ferry men pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court Friday.

According to a press release from the office of United States Attorney Beth Drake, three Galivants Ferry men were in federal court in Florence Friday. The men, Ephifanio Castillo-Pacheco, 44, Isidro Camacho-Castillo, 20, and Samuel Zepeda-Gonzalez, 60, each pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

Camacho-Castillo also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

The prosecution said that on March 8, during the execution of a federal search warrant, agents seized cocaine, multiple firearms and a large amount of cash from a home in Galivants Ferry.

During the search Camacho-Castillo was in one of the bedrooms along with a loaded Glock .380 caliber pistol, a loaded Kassnar Imports 9mm pistol and approximately 45 grams of cocaine, the press release claims.

In the bedroom belonging to Castillo-Pacheco, agents found approximately 14 grams of cocaine, and 9mm and .380 caliber ammunition. Castillo-Pacheco and Zepeda-Gonzalez were both found in the living room where they were counting $177,989 in cash.

Agents learned that Zepeda-Gonzalez had been paid to transport the cash to an unknown individual in McAllen, Texas.

The case was investigated by agents of ICE-Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the Horry County Police Department, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and SLED. Assistant United States Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office handled the case.

Judge Bryan Harwell of Florence will impose sentences after he has reviewed the presentence reports, which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.