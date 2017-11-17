Around Town: The Steep Canyon Rangers and Black Friday Super Sale

FLORENCE/MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Head out to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center Saturday, November 18th to see the Steep Canyon Rangers. Also keep an eye out for the Black Friday Super Sale!
What does North Carolina sound like? In a state that’s also produced Doc Watson, James Taylor and the Avett Brothers, there’s hardly a more well-rounded answer than the Steep Canyon Rangers. A bluegrass band at their core, the Steep Canyon Rangers effortlessly walk the line between festival favorite and sophisticated string orchestra. They’re as danceable as the most progressive, party-oriented string band, and equally comfortable translating their songs for accompaniment by a full symphony. It’s that mix of serious chops and good-natured fun that earned the Steep Canyon R
angers the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album Grammy in 2013 (for Nobody Knows You), and that drew celebrated comedian/banjoist Steve Martin to them when he needed a backing band. The Rangers are world-class musicians who are just as at home taking the stage at Carnegie Hall as they are knee- deep in a mountain brook, fly rod in hand.
Black Friday Super Sale
It’s Myrtle Waves Water Park, Wild Water & Wheels and Broadway Grand Prix ONE DAY ONLY Black Friday Super Sale! Get your 2018 Season Passes for the LOWEST PRICE OF THE SEASON! Only $155 for all three parks! That’s almost a $100 saving. Available on any of the three websites or in park 9am – 5pm November 24th ONLY!