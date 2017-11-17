Darlington County Deputies Investigate Shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- Darlington County deputies investigate a shooting that happened early Friday morning. It happened near Timmonsville Highway and Hoffmeyer Rd. in the Darlington area. Deputies think a hit and run occurred in Florence County and the victim followed the suspect into Darlington County. That’s when someone from the suspects vehicle fired shots at the victim. No injuries have been reported. If you have any information about this suspected shooting contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at (843)-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Count on News13 as more information becomes available.

