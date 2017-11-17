Darlington County Deputies Investigate Shooting

By Published:

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- Darlington County deputies investigate a shooting that happened early Friday morning. It happened near Timmonsville Highway and Hoffmeyer Rd. in the Darlington area. Deputies think a hit and run occurred in Florence County and the victim followed the suspect into Darlington County. That’s when someone from the suspects vehicle fired shots at the victim. No injuries have been reported. If you have any information about this suspected shooting contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at (843)-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Count on News13 as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s