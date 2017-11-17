Deputies identify suspect in connection to deadly shooting

Related Coverage Victim in Lamar fatal shooting identified by coroner

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect it thinks is connected to a deadly shooting in the Lamar area.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at a home on Boss Man Road. Lt. Robert Kilgo, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, says the victim was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Quanzavius Tylik Ceasar.

Kilgo says deputies are now searching for Keith Kevin Larry, 24, in connection to the deadly shooting. He is wanted for murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Deputies consider Larry armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Larry’s location is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4501 or CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC