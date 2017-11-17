Dillon Christian Football SCISA State Preview

Dillon, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon Christian Warriors are back in familiar territory. That being the SCISA state championship game once again. Last fall, the guys took home the title defeating Colleton Prep 42-0 and have similar goals again this season as they try to make it back to back championships. They did that back in 2008 and 2009 as well. Christian Wolfe and his team are 10-2, but haven’t lost a game since week 2 of the regular season back in September.

Game Info:

Saturday, November 18th

SCISA 1A State Championship

Pee Dee Academy vs. Dillon Christian

Noon

Benedict College’s Charlie C. Johnson Stadium (Columbia)