Florence man misses Powerball jackpot by one number

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Before going to work this week, a Florence man traveled to Columbia to cash in a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket.

“I’m happy,” he said of his win. “But all I can think about is that one number.”

If he’d matched just one more number on his ticket, a $100+ million jackpot would have been his, along with an early retirement.

“I’m still going into work today,” he said with a smile.

His Powerball quick pick matched four out of the five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers are 23, 32, 44, 48, 50 and Powerball 25. His $50,000 win was doubled with the purchase of PowerPlay for $1.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.79 when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

For selling the claimed ticket, Corner Pantry #110 in Columbia received a commission of $1,000.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $119 million.