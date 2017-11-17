Kingstree man tased by police gets ‘quickest and most considerable’ settlement, lawyer says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Albert Chatfield, the 86-year-old man who was gravely injured after he was tased by an officer from the Kingstree Police Dept. on October 16 has settled his case less than one month after the incident with the city of Kingstree.

Details of the settlement will be announced on Friday, November 17 at 11 a.m. during a media availability with Chatfield’s family and their attorney Justin Bamberg. Bamberg is also expected to release dash cam video of the incident for the first time.

Chatfield became disoriented while driving and police officers pulled his car over. Chatfield got out of his vehicle with his hands up and was backing away from the officers when he was tased. As a result, he fell and hit his head on the pavement and suffered severe injuries. He was in the ICU for several weeks and is being prepared to be moved to a different facility.

According to Bamberg, this marks one of the quickest and most considerable pre-suit settlements in a police-related taser case ever in South Carolina.

“We are pleased that the city of Kingstree has settled this case so quickly and ensured that Mr. Chatfield will get the care he needs as he hopefully makes a substantial recovery,” said Bamberg.

Bamberg noted that the Fourth Amendment prohibits the use of tasers when an officer or third party’s safety is not in jeopardy.

Bamberg and members of Chatfield’s family will address media today at 11 a.m. at Bamberg’s legal offices.