MYR offers tips for flying during Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) is expecting a 32-percent increase in traffic this year during the Thanksgiving holiday, so they offered some tips on getting checked in quicker.

Director of Air Services and Business Development, Kirk Lovell, said one of the biggest questions they get during Thanksgiving is whether or not food is allowed on the plane.

“Anything that’s a creamy product has to be under a certain size,” said Lovell. “But for a turkey leg, stuffing, or a leftover piece of pie, you can actually bring that through the security checkpoint.”

He said to check tsa.gov for specific requirements. If you are bringing gifts to family and friends on your flight, Lovell suggested not wrapping them because it’s likely TSA will have to unwrap the gifts for security.

There is also a new process for flying with electronics. If you have any device bigger than a cell phone, you will have to take it out and put it in a bin when you’re going through security.

“That new process is actually going to streamline the process and hopefully speed up the lines when you go through TSA,” said Lovell. “It’s a new screening procedure to make sure everyone is safe and secure.

Lovell recommends having these things prepared in advance to cut down on the time it takes to get through security over the holiday. He also said it’s important to arrive two hours before your expected departure and to direct questions about your flight to your specific airline.