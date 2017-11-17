StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

The pleasant weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will keep skies clear today and we will warm back into the low 60s. The area of high pressure will move offshore on Saturday, turning our wind around to the south, and warming afternoon temperatures into the low 70s. A cold front will move through Saturday night with a few showers. Cooler weather will move in Sunday, knocking temperatures back into the 60s. We will only warm into the 50s to near 60 on Monday. Temperatures will return to normal for the middle of next week. A storm system could bring some rain on Wednesday.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 37-40 inland, 43-44 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.