14-month-old girl on life support after reports of abuse, sheriff says

By Published: Updated:

ROBESON, NC (WBTW) – A 14-month-old girl is on life support after she was abused, Robeson County Sheriff says.

According to Sheriff Ken Sealy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the child was first taken to a hospital in Lumberton before being taken to Duke Medical Center in Durham, N.C., Friday around 6:00 p.m.

Sealy adds that the child had bruises all over her body.  Deputies have one person of interest in the case but there have been no arrests at this time.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

