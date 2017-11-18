2nd annual South Carolina Women’s Expo draws hundreds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than a thousand women filled the Myrtle Beach sports complex for the “Ultimate Girl’s Day Out”.

That’s what organizers titled this year’s South Carolina’s Women’s Expo. More than 100 local vendors offered products and services ranging from health and beauty to finance and education. The expo also raised money for a local non-profit that provides service dogs to victims of abuse.The event was organized by South Carolina Woman Magazine, which is based in Conway. “We just really wanted to do something to give local businesses an opportunity to meet local women consumers,” said magazine publisher Terri Petry. “Our mission is to educate, empower, and enlighten women always.”

This was the 2nd annual South Carolina Women’s Expo.