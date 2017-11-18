Dillon Christian defends state title with win over Pee Dee Academy

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Dillon Christian Warriors defended their SCISA 1A state title on Saturday afternoon with a 41-20 win over Pee Dee Academy in Columbia.

The win is the Warriors 4th state title in 10 years, and it’s the second time in school history the program has won back-to-back state titles. QB Diaz Alexander led the way for the Warriors, finishing his day with four touchdowns.

Trinity-Byrnes dominated in the first half against First Baptist Hill, but the Hurricanes scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to get a 35-20 win and take home the state title.

Click on the video for highlights of both games, as well as reaction from Dillon Christian about their championship victory.