Local police talk bullying with students over game of mini golf

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local police officers talked about bullying with middle school students over a game of mini golf.

The Elks Lodge in Little River hosted Golf with a Cop at Dinosaur Adventure Miniature Golf in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday. The golf course donated their facility for the event. North Myrtle Beach and Horry County Police played a round with students from North Myrtle Beach Middle. Afterwards, officers gathered with the children and their parents at the Elks Lodge for lunch and to discuss how to prevent bullying. “We wanted to create a positive environment where the interactions with the police departments are on a positive note to show them that they’re really there to protect them, help them,” said Lodge member Raymond Parlato.

This is the first year the Elks Lodge in Little River held Golf with a Cop.They hope to make it an annual event.