HORRY COUNTY (WBTW) – UPDATE: The Horry County Police Department says Donna Lynn Smart has been safely located.

The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down Donna Lynn Smart, who they say is 5’2 and 125 pounds.

Smart was last seen Saturday morning at 11 AM near Highway 134.

If you have information on Ms. Smart’s whereabouts you are encouraged to contact Horry County PD at (843) 915-5350.