NMB Fire officials confirm 2 dead, 1 injured in crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people were killed and a third injured in a single-vehicle crash late Friday night, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Dustin Overholser says the accident happened around 11 p.m. in the 2500-block of Highway 17 North, just before the large bridge exiting the city.

Overholser tells News13 a vehicle ran off the road and into several trees. He confirms two people died in the accident and firefighters rescued a third from underneath the vehicle. Overholser says the third victim was “in critical condition.”

Traffic on all northbound lanes of Highway 17 North is being diverted to Sea Mountain Highway, according to a tweet from the department.

Officials have not released any additional information about the accident. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted on scene.

Count on News13 to continue following this developing story.