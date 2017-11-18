Ramon Sessions returns to Myrtle Beach for 6th annual Turkey Giveaway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – NBA star Ramon Sessions came back to his hometown on Satuday to make sure no one goes without on Thanksgiving Day.

The New York Knicks player held his 6th annual Turkey Giveaway in the Racepath community of Myrtle Beach, where he grew up. Members of the Boys and Girls Club and Myrtle Beach High School students helped him give away hundreds of turkeys. They also gave away sides including mashed potatoes, green beans, and stuffing. The Boys and Girls Club collected that food through a donation drive over the last few weeks. “This is place is my home. It’s the place that did a lot for me as a kid. The community always supports me. And it’s only right for me to give back to the community that I love, that did so much for me as a kid and adult,” said Sessions.

Turkeys weren’t the only things Sessions handed out on Saturday. He also pledged to donate $30,000 to renovate the locker rooms at Myrtle Beach High School. He also launched the Sessions Challenge to encourage others to also raise money for the project. Sessions hopes to start the renovation next summer so that the lockers will ready for the 2018-2019 school year.