1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co., sheriff says

By Published: Updated:
Source: WSPA

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There has been an officer-involved shooting near Cedar Lane Road and Hellams Street, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

They say at least one deputy was involved in the shooting.

The deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.

According to Sheriff Will Lewis, the incident started as a car chase with a possible DUI driver.

He says the suspect pointed a gun at deputies and began threatening them.

The suspect was shot at least once and is dead.

SLED is investigating.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s