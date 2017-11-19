1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co., sheriff says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There has been an officer-involved shooting near Cedar Lane Road and Hellams Street, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

They say at least one deputy was involved in the shooting.

The deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.

According to Sheriff Will Lewis, the incident started as a car chase with a possible DUI driver.

He says the suspect pointed a gun at deputies and began threatening them.

The suspect was shot at least once and is dead.

SLED is investigating.

We will update this article as we learn more.