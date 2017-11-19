CCU soccer upsets Clemson, punches ticket to Sweet 16

CLEMSON, S.C. – Martin Melchor scored two goals and had an assist while Frantzdy Pierrot added a goal and assist as Coastal Carolina upset eighth-ranked Clemson 3-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

It didn’t take long for the Chanticleers to take a lead they would never give up as Melchor scored the first of his two goals barely three minutes into the match.

CCU really put the pressure on the home-standing Tigers just 51 seconds later as Pierrot scored his goal after taking a shot from Melchor on the right side of the net. Pierrot finished the play with a blast from 10 yards out.

The score stood that way for over 15 minutes before Clemson cut the lead in half in the 20th minute. CU’s Jason Wright scored what would be Clemson’s lone score in the game on an assist from Diego Campos.

The two teams entered halftime with CCU holding a 2-1 lead.

The second half began as the first. Melchor scored his second goal of the match. In the 50th minute Melchor took a perfect pass from Pierrot and shot the ball into the net from three yards out as CCU went up by two goals.

The win for CCU was only their third in the series with Clemson in the 14th match between the two.

It was also the fourth time the two teams have met in NCAA Tournament play with this being CCU’s first win. The last time CCU defeated Clemson was in 2007, a 2-1 victory at Clemson.

This is CCU’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2013 and its fourth overall trip to the third round.