Children’s Museum holds Thanks for Giving art supply, book drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Children’s Museum of South Carolina is spreading the spirit of giving.

The non-profit offered free admission on Sunday to any one who donated new art supplies.The museum collected crayons, markers, scissors, and glue for its Art Center. It also invited community members to donate children’s books – new or old – to its new “Take a Book, Leave a Book” display. Kids can exchange one of their old books for any book from the display. “We love having people be able to come in and help the community. And in turn we can use those supplies and resources to give back to them,” said education coordinator Matt Helms.

You can stop by anytime during the museum’s hours if you would like to donate to the book display.