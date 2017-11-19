Driver slams into Berkeley County Deputy’s vehicle

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the Sheriffs Office, the accident happened early Saturday morning. Officials say a deputy was conducting business checks along Highway 17A when his Sheriff’s Tahoe was struck in the rear by a work truck.

We have reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash. Please do not drink and drive.” –Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office