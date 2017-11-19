Florence County woman charged with felony DUI after deadly accident

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities have charged a Florence County woman for driving under the influence and causing a fatal accident Sunday morning, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Southern, the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Whippoorwill Road in Florence County near Alligator Road.

Authorities say Miranda Sabb, 32, was driving eastbound on Whippoorwill Road when she collided with a vehicle traveling westbound.

The driver died at the scene, and their identity has not yet been released. Sabb was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Sabb has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, driving under the influence, driving under suspension (third offense), open container, and unlawful storage or transportation of alcohol.

After her treatment for injuries she was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

The accident is under investigation. Count on News13 to bring you more information as it becomes available.