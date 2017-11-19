South Carolina defeats Western Michigan in Puerto Rico Tip-Off finale

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Chris Silva and Wes Myers each had 14 points to help South Carolina get a 79-66 win over Western Michigan in their final game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off at the HTC Center in Conway. The Gamecocks finished in 5th place in the tournament.

The Gamecocks (4-1) led 35-34 at the break, but upped their defensive intensity to harass the Broncos into mistakes. South Carolina ran off 14 unanswered points during a 17-1 run while holding Western Michigan without a basket for nearly 8 1/2 minutes. The Gamecocks defense also forced a season-high 22 turnovers which led to 28 points.

South Carolina has Thanksgiving week off before heading south to Miami to face FIU on Monday, November 27. Tip time is 7 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.