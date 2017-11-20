3 Bennettsville men wanted for shooting in Scotland County

GIBSON, NC (WBTW) – Three Marlboro County men are wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in the Gibson area of Scotland County Thursday morning.

According to Captain Earl Haywood with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are searching for Shhedrick McLean, 35, Jamal Easterling, 23, and Jacobia Thompson, 23. Capt. Haywood says the three men are wanted for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

One man was shot at the Gibson Village Apartments, Capt. Haywood confirms.

The investigation was led by Scotland County Criminal Investigation Unit with assistance from the Bennettsville Police Dept. and Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, says Capt. Haywood.

The trio is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on where the men can be located is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.