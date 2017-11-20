AMAs 2017 list of winners

Here are the winners who took home trophies at the AMAs:

Lifetime achievement award: Diana Ross

Artist of the year: Bruno Mars

New artist of the year: Niall Horan

Tour of the year: Coldplay

Video of the year: “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

Alternative artist: Linkin Park

Collaboration of the year: “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

Pop or rock male artist: Bruno Mars

Pop or rock female artist: Lady Gaga

Pop or rock album: “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Adult contemporary: Shawn Mendes

Pop rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons

Rap or hip-hop artist: Drake

Rap or hip-hop album: “DAMN.” by Kendrick Lamar

Rap or hip-hop song: “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled

Male country artist: Keith Urban

Female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Country duo or group: Little Big Town

Country song: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

Country Album: “Ripcord” by Keith Urban

Soul or R&B male artist: Bruno Mars

Soul or R&B female artist: Beyonce

Soul or R&B album: “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Soul or R&B song: “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

Latin artist: Shakira

Contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

Top soundtrack: “Moana”