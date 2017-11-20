Conway man wanted for threatening woman with weapon

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are searching for a man they say went into a woman’s home and threatened her with a weapon.

Lt. Selena Small with the police department says officers are looking for Kevin McClellan. Investigators say McClellan got into an argument with a woman on Nov. 12 and entered her home on Bayside Avenue and threatened her with a weapon.

McClellan is wanted for domestic violence, burglary, trespassing, and unlawful carry of a pistol. Anyone with information on McClellan’s location is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

