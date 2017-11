CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department launched an investigation in October regarding the financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Lt. Selena Small says officers contacted SLED Special Victim’s Unit for assistance. The joint investigation lead to the arrest of Sharon Dudiak Grosser, 69, of Conway.

Grosser is charged with two counts of knowing and willful exploitation of a vulnerable adult. She appeared before the Conway Municipal Judge and was released on bond.