Enter to win ‘Night of a Thousand Steps’ tickets with Tidelands Health, Brookgreen Gardens

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health has partnered with Brookgreen Gardens to create a festive event and offer community members a chance to win tickets.

Residents of Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties can enter for a chance to win free admission to “Night of a Thousand Steps,” an exclusive opportunity to experience a family fun walk through the beautiful holiday lights at Brookgreen Gardens.

With event admission limited solely to contest winners, attendees will enjoy an intimate, leisurely stroll through the lights. At the finish line, adults and children of all ages can take part in a glow party with music, games and plenty of glow-in-the-dark fun.

“Night of a Thousand Steps promises to be an evening of smiles, laughter, joy and delight,” said Bruce Bailey, president and CEO of Tidelands Health. “We’re very excited to bring this incredible event to our community this holiday season, and we encourage everyone to enter for a chance to win.”

Although Brookgreen’s “Nights of a Thousand Candles” event ends Dec. 17, all its lights and candles will remain for “Night of a Thousand Steps,” scheduled from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

To enter for a chance to attend, residents must go to tidelandshealth.org and click on the “Night of a Thousand Steps” image or go directly to tidelandshealth.org/thousandsteps. Online submission is the only way to enter, and only those who win the contest can attend the exclusive event.

The deadline to enter is 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. Winners will be selected randomly from all eligible entries submitted. Each winner will receive a family pack of four admission vouchers and four commemorative, glow-in-the-dark T-shirts to wear to the walk.

Only residents of Georgetown, Horry or Williamsburg counties are eligible to win. Entries are limited to one per household.

Winners must be able to pick up their admission vouchers and T-shirts from Dec. 13-22 in Murrells Inlet. Any vouchers not picked up by Dec. 22 will be forfeited.

A full list of contest rules is available at tidelandshealth.org/thousandsteps.