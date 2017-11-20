Great- Granddad of 16-month-old Robeson County girl speaks out

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – One person faces charges in the death of a 16-month-old Robeson County girl.

Sheriff Ken Sealey says Kinsley Oxendine Scott died Saturday. One day after the badly-bruised child was brought to the hospital.

Now Christian Clark faces charges of first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse. He’s 23, from Shannon and in jail tonight, held without bond. The press release from the Sheriff’s office does not say how Clark is connected to the child. The Sheriff says an autopsy found the child died from blunt force trauma.

News13 met with the Great Grandfather James Hunt of one-year-old Kinsley Monday. He says just three months ago his daughter, Dorann Hunt, got custody of the child because of the living conditions. Hunt says he slept five hours in the last three days. He can’t stop wondering what happened to Kinsley Oxendine.

“She looked like a little baby doll when she was sleeping… now she’s gone,” said Hunt. “I can’t figure out why she’s gone. I can’t figure out why somebody could do something to a small baby like this.”

Hunt says Kinsley’s mom never married, so her last name is Oxendine. Hunt called Kinsley ‘Baby K’ because she was the youngest of his three great grandkids.

“She was a little angel,” said Hunt. “You just don’t know what you did to a family to do something like this. It’s very heartbreaking and it’s something that you just don’t… I don’t know if I’ll ever get over this.”

Hunt says the other two children are being examined by the Department of Social Services. After Kinsley spent the weekend with other family members.

“That was the last time I saw ‘Baby K’ was Thursday before she left… I haven’t seen her anymore,” said Hunt.

Hunt says he can’t leave his porch until he finds the answers.

“If I look and search long enough with the help of God. I will get it. It will come to me. I’ll get the answers. When I get the answers, it might ease me off but it won’t take this crack out of my heart. I’ll always have that,” Hunt said with tears in his eyes.

The family says GoFundMe pages have not been set up by the family if people want to donate only donate to the Locklear and Son funeral home.