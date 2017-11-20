Hundreds of thousands of tax dollars go towards autopsies for people who overdose on drugs

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says about $300K of taxpayer money has gone towards autopsies this year to show whether or not people overdosed on drugs.

When the coroner is called to the scene of a death investigation, South Carolina state law says it’s up to him to decide whether or not an autopsy is needed.

Multiple times per week, the coroner says those investigations are because someone overdosed, and every time the decision is made to do an autopsy to determine the cause of death, that’s at least $2K of your money.

“Sometimes we go to these calls, and it’s very evident that it’s going to be a drug death,” said Edge

Edge says they often find drugs beside the person and have to make the decision on whether or not they need an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“If we have a case for instance that someone has injected themselves and the needle is still in their arm or falls to the floor, if there are no other circumstances involved to indicate foul play other than what’s happened, those calls we normally do just drug screens,” said Edge.

Those drug screens cost taxpayers anywhere from $185-$350, but 50% of all overdose cases are autopsied.

“We have to pay a doctor for his expertise, we have to pay a facility for the use of their facilities, we pay for the drug screen, and we also have to pay for the transportation to get the body from the scene to the hospital, and when you add all of that up, it comes to right around $2K per autopsy,” said Edge.

Edge says there are a few things that could make those autopsy costs even more.

If they have to take a person to Charleston for the autopsy instead of here in Horry County, it could be between $2,500 to $2,700, and that’s money Horry County taxpayers have to pay.

So far this year, Edge says taxpayers have spent about $300K dollars on those autopsies, and he doesn’t see that going down anytime soon.

“I see it going up. The drug epidemic has not slowed down any. As a matter of a fact, it might have increased a little bit,” said Edge.