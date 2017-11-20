Myrtle Beach mayoral candidates make final push to voters before runoff

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Voters in Myrtle Beach will head to the polls on Tuesday to to elect a new mayor in a runoff between businesswoman Brenda Bethune and incumbent Mayor John Rhodes.

5,791 city residents cast their vote on Election Day almost two weeks ago. Bethune received 39% of the vote, while Rhodes received 30%. Before people cast their vote, Brenda Bethune wants to remind voters that a vote for her, is a vote for change. “Change to me means looking at what we have to offer. Are we presenting ourselves as the family friendly beach that we say we are? Are we doing enough for our residents? Are we doing enough to attract visitors,” she asked.

Incumbent Mayor John Rhodes wants to serve another term in office to continue what he’s started to draw businesses and keep the city safe. “The plan that I have is working. The plan that Chief Prock has is working. The plan that city council has is working. We do not need to disrupt this flow. We need to move forward,” he said.

Rhodes says his track record speaks for itself and is a blueprint for what voters can expect if he’s re-elected. “We’re looking at a tremendous increase in the economy now. Let’s look at the TDF that I’ve created that gave our residents the largest tax reduction on their properties in the history of our state,” Rhodes said. Bethune says building unity among city leaders is a priority. “Change is hard for everyone. That’s going to be difficult for the remaining council members that have been seated there for so long. Building relationships is going to be key in the first few months, in order of us to really get things accomplished.”

As his final message to voters, Rhodes said, “I hope you choose me again to be your leader. Your mayor. Your ambassador. The person that represents you for another 4 years.” Bethune said, “I hope that the voters know that I’m sincere and that I truly will be a public servant that listens to the community.”

The polls are open from 7 A.M. until 7 P.M. on Tuesday. You can vote in the runoff, even if you didn’t vote in the first election.