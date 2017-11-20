North Myrtle Beach Christmas light show begins Friday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Great Christmas Light Show returns nightly to the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex Friday.

The light show runs from Nov. 24 – Dec. 31, 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm, closed Christmas day.

The drive-through light show features over 2 million lights festively displayed along a 1.5-mile drive throughout the Park & Sports Complex, describes the city on its Facebook page.

Over 500 magical light displays, some up to 55 feet tall, have been custom made for The Great Christmas Light Show, according to the city. Visitors will also experience 20 enchanting animated figures and holiday scenes where the lights will come to life.

New this year is a section of lights that come alive to synchronized music.

Admission:

1-15 guests: $15 per vehicle

16-30 guests: $30 per vehicle

31+ guests: $60 per vehicle (call 843-280-5570 to schedule buses)

Santa’s Village also opens Friday and will remain open each Friday and Saturday, November 24-December 9 but then opens every night December 15-31, closed Christmas day.

Santa’s Village offers:

Visits with Santa – FREE! Don’t forget your camera!

Petting Zoo

Ice Skating – A festive activity for all. A synthetic rink with real ice skates. $5 for 30 minutes includes skates.

Village Treats – Hot Chocolate and s’mores! Roast your own marshmallows.

Santa’s Express Train Ride – Hop aboard and get an up close look at the lights! Tickets are $2 per person. Children 2 & under may ride for free if sitting in the lap of an adult.

Go Ape Lighted TreeTop Adventure – A 10-15 minute mini treetop experience with a zip line overlooking Santa’s Village. $15 per person. Open until December 23. Not available after December 23.

Tube Slide – Take a wild ride down the new 40-foot slide in a snow tube! Two rides for $5.

To get more information about the event, visit the city’s website.