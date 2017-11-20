PA cops ask for toy donations instead of ticket fines

ST. MARYS, Pa. — A police department in Northern Pennsylvania is waiving traffic violations in the hope that people will donate toys instead.

WJAC-TV reports that the St. Marys City Police Department in Elk County started their Cops for Kids program Monday. Rather than handing out a ticket for a minor traffic violation, officers will hand out a flyer asking citizens to drop off an unwrapped toy at the police department.

Officer Derrick Welsh says the program not only helps motorists out, but it also gives back to the community. The toys will be donated to Project Gifts for Elk County, an organization that helps children in need.

Residents without traffic violations are still welcome to donate gifts to the department.