SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – Scotland County running back Zamir White suffered a torn ACL on Friday night against Seventy-First and will miss the rest of the season.

White, the No. 1 running back in the 2018 class, committed to Georgia earlier this year. He has more than 7,000 rushing yards in his high school career.

Scotland will continue its chase for a state title on Friday, Nov. 24th, against South Central. Game time is 7:30 p.m.