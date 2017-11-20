Several stores to stay open on Thanksgiving Day

(WCBD) — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Even though the major sales traditionally go into effect on Friday, several stores are extending their hours and offering deals on Thanksgiving Day.
According to TheBlackFriday.com, the following department stores will be open on Thanksgiving:
- JCPenney: opens at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will continue Black Friday sales through Friday at 5 p.m.
- Best Buy: opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday until 1 a.m. on Friday.
- Walmart: regular hours still in place; Black Friday sales begin at 6 p.m.
- Walgreens: open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Bass Pro Shops: open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sears: open from 6 p.m. to midnight
- Dollar General: open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Old Navy: 4 p.m. to midnight on Black Friday
- Macy’s: open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday
- Toys ‘R’ Us: open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Black Friday
- Target: 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.,11 p.m. or midnight (depending on the location)
- Kohl’s: open from 5 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Black Friday
- Kmart: open from 6 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Black Friday
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: open from 6 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Black Friday
- Michaels: 6 p.m. until midnight