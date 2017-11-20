StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Sunny but cool to start the week. Patchy frost will be possible with morning lows in the low to mid 30s. Today will also be cool with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Temps moderate Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front swings through Tuesday night or Wednesday. There is still some uncertainty with respects to the timing next week as an area of low pressure develops along the front in the Gulf of Mexico. Depending on the proximity of this low pressure offshore of the Carolinas will decide whether or not we see showers on Thanksgiving. There is slightly higher confidence today that we will see some showers at least at the coast on Thanksgiving day. Temps will moderate by the weekend back to near normal, in the mid 60s.

Monday, sunny and cool. Highs Upper 50s to near 60.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 32-36 inland, 39-40 beaches.

Tuesday, partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s.