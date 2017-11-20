Woman with crude anti-Trump sticker adds new decal to her truck

“I’m almost certain it does have to do with this,” she told KHOU-TV. “People abuse the badge, and in my opinion, money talks. When you’re in politics, people know how to work the system.”

Fonseca says a new sticker was made following her arrest. It reads in part: “F*** TROY NEHLS AND F*** YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.”

She placed the slightly smaller decal to the right of the anti-Trump sticker.

Fonseca’s attorney said Monday they are considering filing a civil rights lawsuit against Nehls.

“I feel we are all entitled to our freedom of speech,” Fonseca said during a news conference. “We should stand together and always stand behind what you believe. And that is what it takes to make a change happen.”

“No matter what race, religion, or belief you may have, we are all equal. Not any one of us is any better than anyone else. Everyone’s voice should be heard. And I’m just one person,” she continued.

The Fort Bend County district attorney says his office has no plans to file charges over the sticker.