Bennettsville Churches serve Thanksgiving meal to community early

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Four churches in Bennettsville united Tuesday night to bring Thanksgiving dinner a few days early to community members.

The Sword of Truth Church, Community of Grace Church, Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, and Victory World Outreach Center made and donated food to hand out to people in the community who may not have a warm meal Thanksgiving night.

Bishop of Sword of Truth Church R. Christopher Brown, said volunteers started cooking around nine a.m. Tuesday morning and didn’t stop until the even started at six p.m.

“If they’re hungry, feed them; if they’re cold, clothe them; if they’re hurting, help them and so we didn’t just want to talk about Jesus we wanted to actually exemplify him,” said Bishop Brown.

Bishop Brown said this is the seventh year his church has hosted the community Thanksgiving and each year brings about 200 people. He said people of all ages and all walks of life are welcome to spend time and eat a warm meal in his church.

“Existence is really not existence unless you’re here to help other people be better, feel better, and live better,” he said. “Tonight’s our bible study so instead of just having bible study we figured we’d be a bible study.”

Community members like Pretty Rick said this community Thanksgiving dinner means a lot, especially for those who go without meals during the week. Pretty Rick said he’s had a tough couple of years and sometimes had to go without lunch or dinner.

“It means a lot to me because it shows that people have good hearts and with people like us, who aren’t fortunate to have you know good food,” he said. “The hearts pour out in times like this and everything means a lot.”

Pretty Rick said it’s comforting to know strangers care and said walking into the church made him feel at home and like he was surrounded by family.

“I’m just grateful for people who does stuff like this, all the people that donated the food and stuff that shows their heart is in a good place.” he said, “I’m just thankful for life really.”

The Sword of Truth Church said they will host a similar event in December to collect toys for children in Marlboro County.