Brenda Bethune voted Myrtle Beach’s new mayor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Brenda Bethune has been voted in as the new Mayor of Myrtle Beach. Results from the runoff election show Bethune claimed the seat with 67% of the votes.

Bethune ran against incumbent John Rhodes, who was vying for his fourth term as the city’s mayor.

Bethune was the top vote getter in the regular election two weeks ago, receiving 39% of the votes. Rhodes accumulated 30% of the votes, but a runoff election was needed as neither candidate received the required 50 percent plus one votes for a clear victory.

Former Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate Ed Carey endorsed Brenda Bethune ahead of the runoff election for the mayoral seat saying that he and Bethune share a number of similarities, specifically, they are both business people “who know the importance of leadership and cooperation,” are both political newcomers with fresh ideas, and are both “tired of city hall doing everything like it’s always been done.”

Bethune concentrated on public safety and business as her two major platforms during the campaign season. She introduced hospitality officers as a way to increase safety in Myrtle Beach communities, specifically along Ocean Boulevard, during the tourist season. She also vowed to make Myrtle Beach a city that welcomes and lures new businesses for economic growth.

Bethune will take the mayoral seat January 2018.